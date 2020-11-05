New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
NYSE:NFH opened at $8.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.22. New Frontier Health has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.27.
New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.70 million for the quarter.
About New Frontier Health
New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services.
Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for New Frontier Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Frontier Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.