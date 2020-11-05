New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE:NFH opened at $8.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.22. New Frontier Health has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.27.

New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.70 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Frontier Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $983,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in New Frontier Health by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of New Frontier Health by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 485,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 215,127 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of New Frontier Health by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,544,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,069,000 after purchasing an additional 13,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Frontier Health by 363.0% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter.

About New Frontier Health

New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services.

