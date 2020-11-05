New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Trading 13.5% Higher

Shares of New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) traded up 13.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.77 and last traded at $1.68. 642,808 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 369% from the average session volume of 136,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.

About New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR)

New Concept Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates oil and gas wells, and mineral leases primarily in the United States. Its oil and gas wells, and mineral leases are located in Athens and Meigs counties in Ohio; and Calhoun, Jackson, and Roane counties in West Virginia. As of December 31, 2017, the Company had 153 producing gas wells; 31 non-producing wells and related equipment; and mineral leases covering approximately 20,000 acres.

