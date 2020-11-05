Nevada Sunrise Gold Co. (NEV.V) (CVE:NEV) Shares Gap Up to $0.15

Nevada Sunrise Gold Co. (NEV.V) (CVE:NEV) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.15, but opened at $0.17. Nevada Sunrise Gold Co. (NEV.V) shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 34,636 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $1.61 million and a P/E ratio of -11.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.12.

About Nevada Sunrise Gold Co. (NEV.V) (CVE:NEV)

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Nevada, the United States. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and lithium minerals. The company's principal gold property is the Kinsley Mountain property comprising 513 unpatented lode claims and 5 leased patents covering an area of 4,160 hectares located in White Pine County.

