Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Short Interest Down 14.2% in October

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,475,700 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the September 30th total of 1,720,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 420,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

NEVDF opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09. Nevada Copper has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.29.

Get Nevada Copper alerts:

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Nevada Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $0.25 to $0.20 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. Its principal property is the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, United States. The company was formerly known as Astron Resources Corporation and changed its name to Nevada Copper Corp.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.