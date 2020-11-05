Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.
Shares of NRO opened at $3.81 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $6.08.
About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund
