Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.

Shares of NRO opened at $3.81 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $6.08.

Get Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund alerts:

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.