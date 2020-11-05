Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 13th

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.

NYSEAMERICAN NHS opened at $10.99 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $12.80.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

