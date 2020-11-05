Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 13th

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.
NYSEAMERICAN NHS opened at $10.99 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $12.80.
About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund
