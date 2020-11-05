NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NetScout Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of business assurance – a powerful combination of service assurance, cybersecurity, and business intelligence solutions – for today’s most demanding service provider, enterprise and government networks. NETSCOUT’s Adaptive Service Intelligence (ASI) technology continuously monitors the service delivery environment to identify performance issues and provides insight into network-based security threats, helping teams to quickly resolve issues that can cause business disruptions or impact user experience. NETSCOUT delivers unmatched service visibility and protects the digital infrastructure that supports our connected world. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NTCT stock opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.76. NetScout Systems has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $29.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.51.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.42 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NetScout Systems will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $121,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,411.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 7,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

