Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Neovasc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Neovasc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.15.

Shares of NVCN stock opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.38. Neovasc has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $8.65.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Neovasc will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Neovasc by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Neovasc by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 39,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 21,628 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Neovasc by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 36,758 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Neovasc in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Neovasc in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. 17.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

