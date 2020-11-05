NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

NPTN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.50) on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.68.

NYSE:NPTN opened at $6.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $341.01 million, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.27. NeoPhotonics has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.88.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.92 million. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 10.45%. NeoPhotonics’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,179,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,055,000 after purchasing an additional 678,787 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,122,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,731,000 after purchasing an additional 817,809 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,527,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,392,000 after purchasing an additional 632,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 259.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,065,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,463,000 after purchasing an additional 769,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 924,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 203,557 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

