NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Shares Gap Down to $6.68

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.68, but opened at $6.25. NeoPhotonics shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 15,503 shares trading hands.

NPTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Raymond James lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.68.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.01 million, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 3.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 70,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 10.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 1.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 332,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile (NYSE:NPTN)

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

