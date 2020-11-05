Nemetschek (NEM) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Nemetschek (ETR: NEM) in the last few weeks:

11/4/2020 – Nemetschek was given a new €54.00 ($63.53) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/30/2020 – Nemetschek was given a new €60.50 ($71.18) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/30/2020 – Nemetschek was given a new €62.00 ($72.94) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/29/2020 – Nemetschek was given a new €54.00 ($63.53) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/29/2020 – Nemetschek was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/29/2020 – Nemetschek was given a new €64.00 ($75.29) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/29/2020 – Nemetschek was given a new €75.00 ($88.24) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2020 – Nemetschek was given a new €76.00 ($89.41) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2020 – Nemetschek was given a new €64.00 ($75.29) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/20/2020 – Nemetschek was given a new €54.00 ($63.53) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/20/2020 – Nemetschek was given a new €60.50 ($71.18) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2020 – Nemetschek was given a new €75.00 ($88.24) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/6/2020 – Nemetschek was given a new €76.00 ($89.41) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/22/2020 – Nemetschek was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/21/2020 – Nemetschek was given a new €77.00 ($90.59) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NEM opened at €63.80 ($75.06) on Thursday. Nemetschek SE has a 1 year low of €32.46 ($38.19) and a 1 year high of €74.35 ($87.47). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion and a PE ratio of 74.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €62.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is €62.53.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

