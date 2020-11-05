Needham & Company LLC Raises Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) Price Target to $62.00

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $57.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.39% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Guggenheim started coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.22.

Shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock opened at $51.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.69. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $52.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 10.88 and a quick ratio of 9.91.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.28. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 155.91%. The business had revenue of $35.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2592.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Rinda Sama sold 12,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $617,809.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,773.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $1,053,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,931,663.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,057 shares of company stock valued at $4,249,475. 25.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 6.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 11.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

