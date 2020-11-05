NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NatWest Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Investec upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.13.

NWG opened at $3.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $7.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.44.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. NatWest Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 5.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NatWest Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 0.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

