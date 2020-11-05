National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Issues Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) updated its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.10-0.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $460-475 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $453.75 million.National Vision also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.53-0.57 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on National Vision from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded National Vision from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on National Vision from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on National Vision from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.70.

EYE stock opened at $43.69 on Thursday. National Vision has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $43.71. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -118.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 100.45 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

