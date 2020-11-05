National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NHC opened at $65.25 on Tuesday. National HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $55.88 and a fifty-two week high of $89.11.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $261.64 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%.

In other news, Director Richard F. Laroche, Jr. bought 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.93 per share, with a total value of $29,063.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,077,866.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NHC. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 94.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after buying an additional 32,243 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the first quarter worth $1,534,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 167.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 41.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 10,940 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the second quarter worth $522,000.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

