National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) (LON:NEX) PT Lowered to GBX 255

National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) (LON:NEX) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 255 ($3.33) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 61.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 332.50 ($4.34).

NEX stock opened at GBX 157.48 ($2.06) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 146.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 178.81. National Express Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 66.30 ($0.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 485 ($6.34). The firm has a market capitalization of $955.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.74.

In other news, insider Dean K. Finch sold 302,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 155 ($2.03), for a total transaction of £468,978.85 ($612,723.87).

National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) Company Profile

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

