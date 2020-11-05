National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform overweight rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Energy Services Reunited has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NESR opened at $6.94 on Monday. National Energy Services Reunited has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $9.53. The company has a market capitalization of $605.08 million, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Energy Services Reunited will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NESR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 284.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. 25.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments: Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; hydraulic fracturing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and primary and remedial cementing services.

