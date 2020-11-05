National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Short Interest Up 12.7% in October

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,490,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the September 30th total of 5,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 804,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NCMI stock opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $158.42 million, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.26.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. National CineMedia had a net margin of 3.31% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. National CineMedia’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.57%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 173.5% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 35,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 22,501 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 957,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 77,320 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 33.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 360,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 89,437 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 26.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 358,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 75,400 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 535.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 708,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 596,498 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on NCMI shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of National CineMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

