National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Short Interest Up 12.7% in October

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,490,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the September 30th total of 5,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 804,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NCMI stock opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $158.42 million, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.26.
National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. National CineMedia had a net margin of 3.31% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. National CineMedia’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 173.5% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 35,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 22,501 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 957,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 77,320 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 33.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 360,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 89,437 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 26.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 358,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 75,400 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 535.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 708,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 596,498 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts recently commented on NCMI shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of National CineMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.
About National CineMedia
National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.
