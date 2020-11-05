National Bank Financial Trims Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Target Price to C$22.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

Shares of TSE:D.UN opened at C$18.51 on Monday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$15.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.37, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.