National Bank Financial Trims ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) Target Price to C$45.00

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACO.X. TD Securities dropped their target price on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. CIBC increased their price target on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. CSFB set a C$45.00 price target on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$48.50.

Shares of TSE:ACO.X opened at C$37.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$38.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$39.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.03. ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock has a 52-week low of C$27.72 and a 52-week high of C$54.97.

In other news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$39.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$319,580.17. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,133,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,037,478,156.19.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, pipeline and liquid, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Utilities Limited, Structures & Logistics, Neltume Ports, and Corporate & Other segments. The Canadian Utilities Limited segment provides electricity services, such as electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and other related infrastructure solutions; and pipelines and liquid services that include integrated natural gas transmission, distribution and storage, industrial water solutions, and related infrastructure development, as well as retails natural gas and electricity.

