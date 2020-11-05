National Bank Financial Trims Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Target Price to C$48.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$54.00 to C$48.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AP.UN. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.50 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$43.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Shares of AP.UN stock opened at C$33.35 on Monday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a one year low of C$31.49 and a one year high of C$60.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$35.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$39.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other Allied Properties Real Estate Investment news, Senior Officer Thomas Gerard Burns bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$33.06 per share, with a total value of C$99,168.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 72,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,398,465.96.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

