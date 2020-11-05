National Bank Financial Raises Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Price Target to C$14.50

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$13.25 to C$14.50 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$11.75 to C$13.75 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52 week low of C$5.22 and a 52 week high of C$12.00.

