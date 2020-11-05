National Bank Financial Raises Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target to C$15.50

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CRR.UN stock opened at C$13.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.58, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$9.26 and a one year high of C$16.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 19.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.02.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.89%.

In other news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton purchased 13,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$175,110.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$500,500.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

