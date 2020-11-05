National Bank Financial Raises Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF) Price Target to C$52.00

Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$50.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$43.50 to C$47.50 in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

AIF opened at C$57.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$54.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 176.27. Altus Group Limited has a 12-month low of C$33.18 and a 12-month high of C$57.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.88.

Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$155.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$137.13 million. On average, analysts expect that Altus Group Limited will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Edward Charles Orlik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.00, for a total value of C$53,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$102,396. Also, Director Alex Probyn sold 8,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.30, for a total transaction of C$403,643.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,170 shares in the company, valued at C$1,457,211. Insiders sold a total of 22,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,385 in the last three months.

Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

