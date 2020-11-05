National Bank Financial Cuts SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) Price Target to C$34.00

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SNC has been the subject of several other reports. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) upgraded shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$33.17.

TSE:SNC opened at C$19.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.99. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a one year low of C$17.50 and a one year high of C$34.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO)’s payout ratio is -2.52%.

In other news, Director Zine Edine Smati bought 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$22.43 per share, with a total value of C$65,964.98. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,091 shares in the company, valued at C$91,758.84.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

