National Bank Financial Cuts Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target to C$21.00

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.75 to C$22.50 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$23.94.

TSE MI.UN opened at C$16.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.96 million and a PE ratio of 6.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.97. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 12-month low of C$15.58 and a 12-month high of C$28.31.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

