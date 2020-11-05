Namaste Technologies Inc. (N.V) (CVE:N) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.23

Shares of Namaste Technologies Inc. (N.V) (CVE:N) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 553213 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Namaste Technologies Inc. (N.V) from C$0.70 to C$0.69 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Get Namaste Technologies Inc. (N.V) alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Namaste Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis e-commerce company worldwide. The company retails vaporizers, glassware, and accessories, as well as medical cannabis through e-commerce sites. It also operates NamasteMD.com, a telemedicine application that provides an integrated patient portal with remote access to healthcare practitioners for the purpose of acquiring prescriptions for medical cannabis; and Findify, an e-commerce artificial intelligence machine learning application, which optimize and personalize consumer's on-site buying experience in real-time.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Namaste Technologies Inc. (N.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Namaste Technologies Inc. (N.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.