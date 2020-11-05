MVL Hits Market Cap of $11.32 Million (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 5th. MVL has a market cap of $11.32 million and approximately $622,068.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MVL token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Cryptology, UEX and IDCM. During the last seven days, MVL has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005533 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00023618 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006741 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003908 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $523.34 or 0.03527822 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00023348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00177446 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,308,601,614 tokens. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog

Buying and Selling MVL

MVL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest, IDCM, IDEX, CoinBene, Cryptology and UEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

