MVB Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) Announces Earnings Results

MVB Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS MVBF opened at $17.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.39. MVB Financial has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

MVBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of MVB Financial from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st.

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans.

