Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets products and services that are used in the transmission and distribution of safe, clean drinking water and in water treatment facilities. Their broad product portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe fittings, water meters and ductile iron pipe, which are used by municipalities, as well as the residential and non-residential construction industries. “

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MWA. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.43.

Shares of MWA stock opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33. Mueller Water Products has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $228.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.65 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 25,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $286,704.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,458.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 34,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $395,454.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,400.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MWA. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 6,435,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,691,000 after buying an additional 3,011,997 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after buying an additional 888,715 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,248,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 705,900 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,972,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,604,000 after purchasing an additional 542,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 909,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 453,073 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mueller Water Products (MWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.