Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) PT Lowered to $5.00 at TD Securities

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. CIBC cut their target price on Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of MGRUF opened at $3.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.62. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $9.49.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 48 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.8 billion and approximately 8.3 million square feet of leasable space.

