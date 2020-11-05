Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Warburg Research raised Wacker Chemie to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. CSFB reissued a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Sunday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:WKCMF opened at $97.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.90. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $111.20.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

