Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ELUXY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Pareto Securities raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.00.

ELUXY opened at $47.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.32. AB Electrolux has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.03.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances. It operates through four segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia/Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

