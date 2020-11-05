Morgan Stanley Raises Envista (NYSE:NVST) Price Target to $28.00

Envista (NYSE:NVST) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Envista from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Envista from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Envista from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

NVST opened at $26.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion and a PE ratio of 205.86. Envista has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $33.30.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

