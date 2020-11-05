Morgan Stanley Boosts New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Price Target to $46.00

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NFE. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Echelon Wealth Partners assumed coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds assumed coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Fortress Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.18.

NASDAQ:NFE opened at $36.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.42. New Fortress Energy has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $54.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.63.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.33). New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 55.38%. The firm had revenue of $136.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.57 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 175.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is -24.69%.

In other New Fortress Energy news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 285,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $9,243,213.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,778,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,807,954.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C. William Griffin acquired 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 324,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,098,012. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 903,150 shares of company stock worth $29,810,904. Corporate insiders own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 31.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 16,610 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,144,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,799,000 after buying an additional 29,315 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the second quarter valued at about $527,000. 37.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company worldwide. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver integrated turnkey energy solutions that enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

