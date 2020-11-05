Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO)

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $1.10 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.54.

Shares of CCO stock opened at $0.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.04. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The company has a market cap of $443.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.18.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $314.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.53 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 68,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 34,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 262.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 75,510 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

