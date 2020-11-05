MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Short Interest Update

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the September 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of MONOY opened at $54.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.51. MonotaRO has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $56.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MonotaRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan, Korea, China, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers products for manufacturing, construction, and automotive industries. The company was formerly known as Sumisho Grainger Co, Ltd. and changed its name to MonotaRO Co, Ltd.

