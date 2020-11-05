Money Plant Token Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,235.00 (MPT)

Money Plant Token (CURRENCY:MPT) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. In the last seven days, Money Plant Token has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. Money Plant Token has a total market capitalization of $41,864.21 and approximately $1,235.00 worth of Money Plant Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Money Plant Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0325 or 0.00000220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.25 or 0.02723113 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00033081 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Money Plant Token

Money Plant Token (CRYPTO:MPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2018. Money Plant Token’s total supply is 999,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,288,768 tokens. Money Plant Token’s official Twitter account is @MEDIA_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Money Plant Token’s official message board is medium.com/@mpteth/launch-16c545191902?sk=2af7da8371b6f7a7ed6de8ac0471dedc . The official website for Money Plant Token is moneyplanttoken.io

Money Plant Token Token Trading

Money Plant Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

