Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. Acquires 1,000 Shares

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.90 per share, for a total transaction of $36,900.00.
Shares of TAP opened at $37.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $61.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.07.
Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.60. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TAP. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.62.
Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile
Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.
