Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. Acquires 1,000 Shares

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.90 per share, for a total transaction of $36,900.00.

Shares of TAP opened at $37.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $61.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.07.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.60. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 60.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TAP. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.62.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

