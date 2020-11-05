Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) PT Raised to $92.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

MHK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.48.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $118.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.19. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.46. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $56.62 and a 12 month high of $153.05.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 5.20%. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $135,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,937.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 492.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Read More: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.