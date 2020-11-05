Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MOD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.44.
MOD opened at $6.82 on Monday. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.83 million, a P/E ratio of -18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.72.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 712,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 46,328 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 15.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,814 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 22,215 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 16.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 237,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 279,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 22,063 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Modine Manufacturing
Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.
