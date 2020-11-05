Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MOD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.44.

MOD opened at $6.82 on Monday. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.83 million, a P/E ratio of -18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.72.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 712,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 46,328 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 15.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,814 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 22,215 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 16.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 237,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 279,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 22,063 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

