MKM Partners Raises Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $17.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price upped by MKM Partners from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OVV. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ovintiv from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ovintiv from $14.75 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. CIBC initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an underperform rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.77.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

NYSE:OVV opened at $9.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 4.09. Ovintiv has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $25.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 11.55%.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $68,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $73,680. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.