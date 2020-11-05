MKM Partners Raises Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $20.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price objective boosted by MKM Partners from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

DVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Devon Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.48.

Devon Energy stock opened at $9.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. Devon Energy has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $26.98.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 51.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,307 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

