MKM Partners Increases SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target to $7.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at MKM Partners from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 286.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SM. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on SM Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SM Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.96.

SM Energy stock opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.87. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $207.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 5.52.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. The company had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its holdings in SM Energy by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 54,830 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 20,490 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SM Energy by 55.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in SM Energy by 30.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 372,402 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 87,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in SM Energy by 211.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 116,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 78,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

