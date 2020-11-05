Mizuho Cuts Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $215.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $260.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMGN. William Blair reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Amgen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Amgen from $261.00 to $243.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $253.58.

AMGN stock opened at $230.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.07. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in Amgen by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 111,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,409,000 after buying an additional 53,056 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,849,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 103,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,476,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

