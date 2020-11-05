MiX Telematics Limited (MIXT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on December 3rd

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0616 per share by the technology company on Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This is a boost from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of NYSE MIXT opened at $8.07 on Thursday. MiX Telematics has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $14.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.01 million, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average is $8.98.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

In other news, EVP Gert Pretorius sold 254,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total transaction of $86,535.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 857,473 shares of company stock worth $291,727. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

MIXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.