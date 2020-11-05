MITIE GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.32

Shares of MITIE GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITFY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.32 and last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 2253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MITIE GRP PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

