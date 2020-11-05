Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) Trading 10.5% Higher

Shares of Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) traded up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.26. 2,849,829 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 3,609,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.94.

The stock has a market cap of $73.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.88.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,393.50% and a negative return on equity of 164.54%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. As a group, analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGEN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Miragen Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 69,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high-unmet medical need. Its four lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous and ocular fibrosis, which is in Phase II clinical trial; MRG-229, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG- 110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells, which has completed two Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of heart failure, wound healing, and other ischemic disease in the United States and Japan.

