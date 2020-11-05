Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Minerals Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Shares of MTX stock opened at $54.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.93. Minerals Technologies has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $59.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.68.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.73%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,831,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Minerals Technologies in the second quarter worth $1,389,000. AXA lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 7.4% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 115,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 12.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 272,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,798,000 after buying an additional 31,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

