MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Stock Price Up 14.3%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)’s share price rose 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.92 and last traded at $1.84. Approximately 7,114,906 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 11,781,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

MVIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of MicroVision to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $279.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 3.09.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 663.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 763,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 663,900 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 8.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

