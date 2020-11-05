MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Stock Price Up 14.3%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)’s share price rose 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.92 and last traded at $1.84. Approximately 7,114,906 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 11,781,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.
MVIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of MicroVision to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $279.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 3.09.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 663.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 763,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 663,900 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 8.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)
MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.
